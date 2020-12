Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 December 2020 19:22 Hits: 5

TEHRAN, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- Iran started registration of volunteers for the first phase of human trial of its COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, the official IRNA news agency reported. Read full story

