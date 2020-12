Category: World Published on Saturday, 19 December 2020 23:56 Hits: 1

WASHINGTON: Contradicting his secretary of state and other top officials, President Donald Trump on Saturday (Dec 19) suggested without evidence that China - not Russia - may be behind the cyber espionage operation against the United States and tried to minimise its impact. In his first comments ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/trump-downplays-russia-hacking-campaign-china-13809640