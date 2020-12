Category: World Published on Sunday, 20 December 2020 03:59 Hits: 1

BEIRUT: Lebanese comedians are bringing relief and defying taboos with jokes about dating, partying during the COVID-19 pandemic - and how even drug dealers are considering leaving the crisis-hit country. Laughter erupts in a venue wedged between two districts devastated by a deadly AugĀ 4 ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/lebanon-beirut-crisis-comedy-combats-trauma-pandemic-13810190