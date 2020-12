Category: World Published on Sunday, 20 December 2020 04:14 Hits: 1

STIEGE: Ask Hans Powalla if he is a believer and the immediate response is a firm "no". Yet he and other villagers in and around the German town of Stiege have embarked on the Herculean task of saving a picturesque church by moving it from the middle of a forest into the centre of town. Former ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/atheists-to-save-historic-wooden-german-church-plank-by-plank-13810452