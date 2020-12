Category: World Published on Monday, 21 December 2020 21:40 Hits: 1

US Attorney General Bill Barr said Monday that Russia was behind the massive hack of US government computer systems, contradicting President Donald Trump's suggestion that China could be involved.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/contradicting-trump--us-justice-chief-fingers-russia-in-hack-13819778