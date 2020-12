Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 December 2020 13:37 Hits: 1

LONDON: The European Union recommended Tuesday that all 27 member countries should discourage all non-essential travel to and from the United Kingdom until further notice. With EU countries imposing ad-hoc restrictions on UK travel following the emergence of a new coronavirus variant, the European ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/eu-recommends-against-non-essential-travel-uk-covid-19-13825062