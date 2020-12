Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 December 2020 17:34 Hits: 6

Pope Francis decreed on Tuesday (Dec 22) that Italian judge Rosario Livatino, who was killed by the Mafia in Sicily in 1990, was a martyr for the faith and could be beatified, or declared "Blessed".

