Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 December 2020 19:15 Hits: 5

US Defense Secretary Christopher Miller met on Tuesday (Dec 22) with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in Kabul during an unannounced visit to Afghanistan.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/pentagon-chief-meets-with-afghan-president-in-kabul-13826174