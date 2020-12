Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 December 2020 17:15 Hits: 2

Tacked onto Congress’ end-of-year spending bill was legislation supporting Tibetans’ right to choose a successor to their spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama. The Chinese government denounced the measure, accusing the US of meddling in its internal affairs.

