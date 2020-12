Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 December 2020 17:27 Hits: 3

The UAE's GDP is estimated to shrink about 6 percent in 2020, the central bank said in its quarterly review on Tuesday.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/economy/2020/12/22/bbuaes-economy-projected-to-shrink-6-amid-oil-slump-covid-19