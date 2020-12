Category: World Published on Friday, 18 December 2020 13:02 Hits: 1

After long, ill-tempered negotiations in which the UK government has tried to secure privileges for itself that it would not extend to the European Union, it is not surprising that a trade deal remains out of reach. But if the fundamental issue is sovereignty, a deal could still be reached quite easily.

