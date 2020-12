Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 December 2020 14:35 Hits: 2

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced governments and businesses to re-evaluate their environmental impact while demonstrating the power of collective action. The task now is to deliver on climate commitments with a whole-of-society approach, and that starts with effective public-private partnerships.

