Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 December 2020 15:25 Hits: 2

For all of the irresponsible and reprehensible things outgoing US President Donald Trump said while in office, he could not have posed as great a threat to liberal democracy as many of his critics have supposed. Trump's entire political project has rested on a fundamental paradox that real authoritarian leaders know to avoid.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/trump-threat-to-us-democracy-overblown-by-eric-posner-2020-12