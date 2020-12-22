Trump is prepared to lay waste to everyone around him in election loss tantrum

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 December 2020 15:00 Hits: 2

Donald Trump is once again putting his ego above any concept of loyalty or respect, turning on everyone around him who doesn’t indulge his fantasies that he didn’t lose and doesn’t encourage him to try to make those fantasies reality through a coup.

Monday night, Trump sent Republicans a slide attacking Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for being “the first one off the ship.” McConnell refused to acknowledge President-elect Joe Biden’s win for well over a month, until the Electoral College had voted. Trump also gave himself credit for McConnell’s reelection—implication: McConnell owes him the pretense that he won—despite McConnell having won his election by nearly 20 points.

McConnell’s not the only one, though.

“Top officials are trying to stay away from the West Wing right now,” Jonathan Swan reports. Trump is “lashing out, and everyone is in the blast zone.” Mike Pence’s plan to leave the country immediately after he oversees Congress certifying Biden’s win makes a ton of sense in this context—Trump will see Pence following the law as a personal betrayal. And score one for the Lincoln Project on the thing it’s best at—getting into Trump’s head—thanks to its ad feeding Trump's suspicion of Pence.

It’s not just McConnell and Pence, though. Swan reports that there’s concern that Trump will replace White House counsel Pat Cipollone for the final few weeks, and you know that if Cipollone isn’t enough of a suck-up, the replacement would be a true horror show. White House counsel Sidney Powell, anyone?

How much worse will Trump get in the 29 days until Inauguration Day? Unfortunately, we have no choice but to find out.

