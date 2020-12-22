We Must Reject Austerity Politics: Economist Darrick Hamilton on Why $900B Stimulus Is Not Enough

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 December 2020 13:12 Hits: 3

As Congress passes a $900 billion coronavirus relief package, the first new aid since April, critics say the bill does not go far enough in providing direct aid to those most impacted by the economic downturn. “It needs to be thought of as a relief bill, as a bridge to get us to a Biden presidency, where we can do something that is far more intense and larger in scale,” says Darrick Hamilton, professor of economics at The New School and founding director of the Institute for the Study of Race, Stratification and Political Economy.

