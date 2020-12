Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 December 2020 07:38 Hits: 3

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) says 21 journalists worldwide were singled out for murder in reprisal for their work in 2020, more than double the previous year’s figure of 10.

