Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 December 2020 08:20 Hits: 3

LONDON: Britain's economic recovery from its COVID-19 crash was a bit quicker than previously thought in the July to September period, according to official data which also showed government borrowing soaring to pay for the coronavirus crisis. Gross domestic product grew by a record 16 per cent in ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/uk-economy-grew-by-record-16-in-q3-after-first-covid-19-lockdown-13823616