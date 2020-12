Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 December 2020 04:06 Hits: 5

US lawmakers in the House and Senate have approved a massive pandemic stimulus package. The bill would see most Americans receive a one-time $600 payment.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/us-congress-passes-892-billion-covid-relief-package/a-56014689?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf