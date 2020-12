Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 December 2020 06:48 Hits: 5

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan on Tuesday reported its first locally transmitted case of COVID-19 since April 12, a friend of a New Zealand pilot who was confirmed to have been infected earlier this week, and is testing more than 100 contacts of the woman. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/12/22/taiwan-reports-first-locally-transmitted-covid-19-case-since-april