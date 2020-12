Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 December 2020 07:10 Hits: 5

KINSHASA (Reuters) - When Ebola hit the city of Mbandaka in northwest Congo in 2018, health officials had to act fast - the city was connected via regular boat service to the sprawling capital Kinshasa, where the deadly virus could spread out of control. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/12/22/on-congo039s-muddy-trails-lessons-for-a-global-covid-vaccine-rollout