Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 December 2020 07:26 Hits: 5

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The Indian government is ready to hold further talks with farmers protesting for the repeal of agricultural reform laws, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Tuesday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/12/22/indian-government-ready-for-talks-with-protesting-farmers--minister