Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 December 2020 08:23 Hits: 4

PETALING JAYA: Human Resources Minister M. Saravanan has dismissed a glove-manufacturing company's denial that hundreds of its workers are living in metal shipping containers in squalid conditions, which he had labelled as "modern slavery". Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/12/22/we-have-proof039-says-saravanan-after-glovemaker-denies-workers-living-in-squalid-conditions