Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 December 2020 03:30 Hits: 5

Dozens of journalists at Qatar's Al-Jazeera broadcaster had their mobile communications intercepted by sophisticated electronic surveillance, a cybersecurity watchdog said, following a months-long investigation.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/al-jazeera-journalists-targeted-by-spyware-13822366