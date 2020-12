Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 December 2020 04:40 Hits: 6

WELLINGTON: The New Zealand man who murdered British backpacker Grace Millane committed violent sex crimes against two other women, a court revealed on Tuesday (Dec 22), as the killer was publicly named for the first time. The Supreme Court overturned orders banning Jesse Shane Kempson being ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/new-zealand-backpacker-killer-serial-predator-13822110