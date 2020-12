Category: World Published on Monday, 21 December 2020 19:54 Hits: 1

Iranian women are expected to wear veils in public — and also ads. A recent clip featuring a woman without the hijab has led authorities to sanction its producers. Why does the veil play such a central role in Iran?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/why-iranian-authorities-force-women-to-wear-a-veil/a-56014027?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf