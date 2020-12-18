The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

South Korea finds creative ways to fight Covid-19

South Korea finds creative ways to fight Covid-19 For the third straight day, South Korea has reported more than 1,000 new Covid-19 cases. Although the country is facing a third wave of the coronavirus, cases and deaths remain relatively low compared to other parts of the world. In addition to face masks and social distancing, South Korea has used patrols, robots and makeshift ICUs to stop the spread of the virus. But critics say the strategy has curtailed personal freedoms. Our correspondents report.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/focus/20201218-south-korea-finds-creative-ways-to-fight-covid-19

