Blaze and toxic smoke follow oil pipeline leak in Iran, but 'worst is yet to come'

On December 13 an oil leak from a pipeline in southwestern Iran ignited, sending columns of toxic black smoke hundreds of metres into the air. The pipeline is located on the edge of Sarkhun, a small village in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province. Our Observers in the village have lived with the risk for years, knowing they’re next to a 40-year-old pipeline that could ignite at any moment.

