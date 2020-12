Category: World Published on Monday, 21 December 2020 19:38 Hits: 0

BELGRADE, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- Montenegro's government on Monday decided to ban New Year celebrations -- both indoors and outdoors -- to suppress COVID-19 outbreaks. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/12/22/montenegro-bans-holiday-celebrations-to-contain-covid-19