Category: World Published on Saturday, 19 December 2020 20:21 Hits: 0

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Saturday it had approved the use of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine by pilots and air traffic controllers.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/us-faa-approves-use-of-moderna-covid-19-vaccine-by-pilots-13808952