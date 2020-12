Category: World Published on Saturday, 19 December 2020 22:10 Hits: 0

Fauci may have only become a household name, but he’s been a prominent scientist, administrator and spokesman for decades, says an observer.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/commentary/covid-anthony-fauci-us-public-health-nih-coronavirus-biden-trump-13799586