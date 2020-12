Category: World Published on Sunday, 20 December 2020 04:05 Hits: 0

SUVA: A powerful cyclone that tore through Fiji late last week has caused havoc in some areas and left people without shelter and fresh water, Fiji Red Cross said on Sunday (Dec 20). The death toll from Cyclone Yasa, a top category-five storm that made landfall on Thursday, rose to four ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/fiji-cyclone-yasa-trail-of-destruction-red-cross-13810424