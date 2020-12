Category: World Published on Monday, 21 December 2020 19:37 Hits: 1

Indian farmers have protested for weeks, demanding that Narendra Modi’s government repeal a trio of agriculture laws they worry will hurt earnings.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Asia-South-Central/2020/1221/Why-India-s-protesting-farmers-aren-t-going-home?icid=rss