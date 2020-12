Category: World Published on Sunday, 20 December 2020 09:56 Hits: 0

A car bomb killed at least eight people and wounded more than 15 others in Kabul on Sunday, officials said, the latest attack to rock the Afghan capital.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20201220-car-bombing-in-kabul-kills-at-least-eight-including-children-and-women