Category: World Published on Sunday, 20 December 2020 11:25 Hits: 0

Gunmen in Nigeria abducted more than 80 Islamic school students in northwestern Katsina state Saturday night, but the pupils were quickly rescued by security forces after a fierce gun battle, police announced Sunday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20201220-security-forces-rescue-dozens-of-schoolchildren-after-new-abduction-in-nigeria