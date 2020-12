Category: World Published on Monday, 21 December 2020 16:20 Hits: 1

Although the level and speed of climate-change mitigation must be increased, an attempt by rich countries to dictate terms could result in deadlock. The voluntary approach represented by the 2015 Paris agreement remains the world’s best bet for reaching a more ambitious pact at next year's COP26 summit in Glasgow.

