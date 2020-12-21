The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

U.S. doesn't join countries cutting off U.K. travel as new highly infectious COVID-19 strain emerges

News of a new strain of COVID-19 that could be up to 70% more infectious has led many countries to suspend travel from Britain. That includes Canada and France, among many others, but not the United States.

The good news, such as it is, is that experts expect the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines that have begun distribution to be effective against the new strain. But the virus was already spreading faster than the vaccines, and this will make that effect much worse. Already the mutation has been found not just in Britain but in the Netherlands, Denmark, Belgium, and Iceland.

Being that 6 planes from London land in NYC every day, that Covid variant is either here now or in a cab on its way from JFK.

Britain, meanwhile, is getting an early taste of Brexit, with massive backups at ports and worries about shortages of necessary goods, including fresh produce.

 

