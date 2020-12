Category: World Published on Monday, 21 December 2020 12:54 Hits: 3

Milorad Dodik, the Serb member of Bosnia-Herzegovina's tripartite presidency, has been hospitalized for what doctors described as nausea and stomach pains.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/bosnian-serb-leader-dodik-hospitalized/31011691.html