Category: World Published on Monday, 21 December 2020 15:34 Hits: 3

LONDON: Two people smugglers were found guilty on Monday (Dec 21) of the manslaughter of 39 Vietnamese men, women and children who suffocated to death in the back of a refrigerated truck as they tried to make their way to Britain. The discovery of so many dead people - some as young as 15 ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/vietnamese-truck-deaths-uk-two-men-guilty-manslaughter-13818716