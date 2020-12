Category: World Published on Monday, 21 December 2020 15:26 Hits: 2

While mass vaccination points to an end to the COVID-19 pandemic in the next year or so, it does not provide immunity against longer-term economic damage. And research on the aftermath of previous pandemics suggests that the impact on supply and demand is likely to be far-reaching and profound.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/pandemics-long-economic-shadow-by-stephen-s-roach-2020-12