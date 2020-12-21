Biden Taps Climate Team Focused on Environmental Racism Science to Take Over from Industry Lobbyists

Category: World Published on Monday, 21 December 2020 13:26 Hits: 3

Under pressure from progressives and communities of color, President-elect Joe Biden vowed Saturday to make environmental justice and science top concerns as he selects his climate team, which he formally introduced Saturday. If confirmed, many will represent historic firsts, including Michael Regan, who will be the first Black man to lead the Environmental Protection Agency. Regan’s selection comes after weeks of speculation Biden would instead tap Mary Nichols, head of the California Air Resources Board, but faced opposition for what critics called her “bleak track record in addressing environmental racism.” Biden also tapped Democratic Congressmember Deb Haaland of New Mexico to lead the Interior Department, making her the first Native American Cabinet secretary in history. We feature highlights from Saturday’s speeches by Regan, Haaland and others, including environmental attorney Brenda Mallory, who will chair Biden’s Council on Environmental Quality; Gina McCarthy, head of the EPA under President Obama, who will lead a new White House Office of Climate Policy; and former Michigan Governor Jennifer Granholm, who will be energy secretary.

