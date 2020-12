Category: World Published on Monday, 21 December 2020 02:47 Hits: 3

U.S. congressional leaders reached agreement on Sunday on a $900 billion package to provide the first new aid in months to an economy and individuals battered by the surging coronavirus pandemic, with votes likely on Monday.

