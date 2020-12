Category: World Published on Monday, 21 December 2020 09:53 Hits: 5

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Belarusian health ministry has registered Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, becoming the first country outside Russia to do so, Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund said on Monday. Read full story

