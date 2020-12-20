Buttigieg gets honest about what his historic nomination means to him and his community

Category: World Published on Sunday, 20 December 2020 19:40 Hits: 1

Appearing on CNN’s State of the Union this Sunday morning, former mayor of South Bend, Indiana and presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg spoke with host Jake Tapper about what it means to him to potentially be the first openly gay Cabinet secretary approved by the Senate, and first millennial Cabinet member, as well as his priorities for the Department of Transportation, and of course, his thoughts on a reportedly bizarre Oval Office meeting involving both Sidney Powell and her client Michael Flynn.

On his potential role as Transportation Secretary, Buttigieg says he understands that part of his “responsibility” and “opportunity” involves making it a “little bit easier for the next person to come along.” What exactly does he mean? Let’s check out the interview below.

“You’re going to be the first openly gay person to serve in a Senate-confirmed Cabinet secretary position,” Tucker stated. “You’ll also be the first millennial Cabinet member. Do these milestones mean something to you personally?”

We all know Buttigieg is no stranger to eloquent, moving remarks. And his answer to this question is no different.

“I can remember being a teenager,” Buttigieg stated. “I remember being in Indiana in the ‘90s, watching on the news, as an appointee of President Clinton’s, James Hormel was put forward to be an ambassador. Couldn’t get a hearing in the Senate, was attacked relentlessly because he was gay. I wasn’t even out to myself at the time, but I noticed that story.

And, you know, over the weekend, having mentioned historia, I tracked down the former ambassador and called him. He did get to the serve in the end, though only by recess appointment. And he said that he made sure, he asked, to be put forward for something that would have to go to the Senate, knowing full well what would happen. Because he knew that would chip away at that barrier for the next person to come along. So, I was mindful as that announcement came out that I was standing on the shoulders of people who came before me.

And I understand that part of my responsibility, and my opportunity, is to make it a little bit easier for the next person to come along. And I hope there are young people who may have wondered if they belonged, maybe been given reasons to wonder if they belong in their own families and communities, understanding the message that is sent by the President-Elect when he creates a place of belonging at a place like the Cabinet table in the White House.”

Here is that clip.

If confirmed by the US Senate, Pete Buttigieg would be the first out LGBTQ Cabinet secretary approved by the chamber. He says "I understand that part of my responsibility and my opportunity is to make it a little bit easier for the next person to come along." #CNNSOTUpic.twitter.com/a5cZCAw00K December 20, 2020

And when it comes to specifics on transportation, Buttigieg talks about what he would focus on as Transportation Secretary, in addition to an enormous, hopefully bipartisan infrastructure package Biden has said is a major priority. Buttigieg says, “Americans shouldn’t settle for less when it comes to the infrastructure resources that we really count on.” He describes his perspective as part of a “mayor’s-eye view” and that in a community like South Bend, “daily life is shaped by transportation,” as well as the economy.

So, as Buttigieg told Tapper, he’s thinking about transportation in terms of jobs, economy, and, thankfully, climate. “I'm thinking about climate,” he stated. “There is no way we’re going to do what we must do as a country unless we move the transportation sector forward."

Buttigieg, also thankfully, brought up race and transportation, an enormous but under-discussed aspect of infrastructure development and climate in general. “It’s disproportionately Black and brown neighborhoods that were divided by highway projects plowing through them, because they didn’t have the, sometimes, the political capital to resist, or, sometimes nothing at all. Coming to the most low-income, or minoritized, neighborhoods. We’ve got a chance to get that right.”

He also discussed worker safety, which is, of course, especially pertinent given our ongoing pandemic crisis.

Buttigieg: "I'm thinking about climate. There is no way we are going to have what we must do as a country unless we move the transportation sector forward." pic.twitter.com/HmVoxgZ7m1 December 20, 2020

Tapper brought up that Trump recently held an Oval Office meeting where his allies reportedly discussed potentially invoking martial law in states that Biden won. (On Twitter, Trump asserted this was “fake news.”)

“Obviously, it’s irresponsible and it’s dangerous,” Buttigieg said to Tapper, adding that this is ultimately a “country of laws.” Buttigieg confirmed that Biden will become President Biden on inauguration day.

As a veteran, Buttigieg said he felt reassured that professionals in public and uniformed service will follow the law, though he felt that the Secretary of the Army—of course— shouldn’t have had to come out and clarify that there’s no role for the U.S. military in determining the outcome of the election.

Pete Buttigieg says Pres. Trump's Oval Office meeting, where martial law and a special counsel in efforts to overturn the election were discussed, is "irresponsible and it's dangerous. At the end of the day, this is a country of laws and the American people have spoken" #CNNSOTUpic.twitter.com/ETdAPgy1M5 December 20, 2020

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2003122