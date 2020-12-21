Sunday Night Owls: A rethinking of anti-monopoly policy could rein in corporate power

Category: World Hits: 1
David Dayen at The American Prospect writes—It’s Not a Big Tech Crackdown, It’s an Anti-Monopoly Revolution. Critical developments across sectors of the economy show that the movement against corporate power is winning—at last:
Just look at what’s happening across the spectrum. The Federal Trade Commission is seeking information about data collection from nine social media companies. California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, who’s about to join the Biden Cabinet, is suing to compel Amazon’s compliance with an investigation into the company’s workplace protocols and level of coronavirus cases. Amazon warehouse workers in Alabama are voting on unionization with the Trump Labor Board’s blessing. App seller Cydia is suing Apple for creating a monopoly with its App Store. Researcher Zack Maril single-handedly implanted the notion of Google’s web-crawler monopoly in the public consciousness with one report. Northeastern University professor John Kwoka and Imperial College London’s Tommaso Valenti revised the history on firm breakups, showing them to be far superior to behavioral or conduct remedies. And across the pond, the European Union’s new rules on digital services and markets reflect a stronger and more confident challenge to tech firms, which feels like a direct consequence of the flurry of lawsuits.
[...] This rethinking of antitrust policy and the actions it has spawned couldn’t come at a more critical time. As the pandemic consolidates markets, new mergers—from regional banks to big pharmaceutical firms to the world’s largest cannabis company—are being announced every day. The level of mergers and acquisitions is “extraordinary,” says Goldman Sachs’s top M&A banker Stephan Feldgoise, and he expects those mergers to come with job loss, as is typical with concentration.
The lawsuits against Google and Facebook will last for years. Big Tech’s defenders and lobbyists will defame them and bargain for a settlement of the anti-monopoly strife. The cases might even fail. It doesn’t matter. The policy center of America has now been convinced that the situation in corporate America has grown out of control. Public opinion supports that perspective. The network of anti-monopoly thinkers and scholars and activists has grown. The arguments for enabling monopoly power have been revealed as weak. Nothing is going to stop this evolution away from the laissez-faire of the Chicago school and toward the preservation of liberty and democracy.
Barry Lynn, an intellectual godfather of the new anti-monopoly movement, wrote this week that Joe Biden must make a choice to wield the laws at his disposal to fight corporate power, and must break with the failed consensus of his Obama-era confidants, who didn’t break corporate power when they had every opportunity to do that. I agree that it’s important, but I don’t totally agree that it’s Biden’s choice to make. The genie is out of the bottle. The nation has already made its decision. Biden can lead, follow, or get out of the way.
