Category: World Published on Saturday, 19 December 2020 04:26 Hits: 5

President DonaldĀ TrumpĀ on Friday signed into law a two-day stopgap extension of existing federal funds passed by Congress to avoid a midnight government shutdown, as lawmakers negotiate a $900 billion pandemic aid bill and as part of $1.4 trillion government spending package.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20201219-trump-approves-stopgap-funding-bill-to-avoid-government-shutdown