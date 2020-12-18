The Washington Monument gets closed down as Interior secretary tests positive for COVID-19

Category: World Published on Friday, 18 December 2020 20:00 Hits: 10

Interior Secretary David Bernhardt has tested positive for COVID-19. According to the The Washington Post, this has led to officials closing down the Washington Monument starting Friday. According to a spokesperson, “The Secretary was recently at the Washington Monument. In working with our public officials and out of an abundance of caution, a couple of employees have quarantined resulting in a temporary workforce reduction at the monument and its temporary closure.”

According to WaPo, some National Park Service staff had been exposed to Bernhardt, who had been giving “private, nighttime tours to associates.” The Interior secretary’s positive COVID-19 test also led to one of the many Trump-driven holiday parties being canceled on Thursday. The news of the Interior secretary’s diagnosis has led to questions about whether or not Deputy Secretary Katharine MacGregor should be making planned trips to national parks all next week.

According to sources, MacGregor—like Bernhardt—has a tendency to not wear masks when inside.

Bernhardt, who tested positive for the coronavirus before he was to attend a Cabinet meeting with President Trump on Wednesday, has been in proximity with several Interior officials in the past week. Political appointees had meetings Monday and Tuesday, according to two federal officials, which culminated with a reception with food and drink in the secretary’s office.

The fact that these Interior officials keep putting national park employees in danger by continuing their “private” touring during a pandemic is a great example of what they represent. This country and its things are for them to exploit and vacation on, and everyone else can go and, frankly, die for all they care.

