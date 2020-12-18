Winona LaDuke: Deb Haaland's Nomination for Interior Sec. Is Important Step for Native Americans

Category: World Published on Friday, 18 December 2020 13:25 Hits: 5

President-elect Joe Biden has picked New Mexico Congressmember Deb Haaland to become secretary of the interior. If confirmed, Haaland will be the first Native American to serve in a Cabinet position. Haaland’s nomination was backed by progressives, as well as more than 120 tribal leaders, who sent a letter to Biden last month urging him to select her for the post. “That was a very, very important step for the Biden administration,” says Winona LaDuke, executive director of Honor the Earth, rural development economist and Native American activist. “Indian people know how to take care of this land.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/12/18/deb_haaland_interior_secretary