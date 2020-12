Category: World Published on Friday, 18 December 2020 15:45 Hits: 8

Europe's busiest trucking port of Dover is seeing record volumes of traffic as firms stockpile ahead of Brexit. But port officials on both sides of the Channel expressed optimism about the future.

