A look back at the amateur images from the Tunisian Revolution

Ten years ago, on December 17, 2010, Mohamed Bouazizi, a street vendor pushed to his limit by police harassment, set himself on fire in Sidi Bouzid, a marginalised town in central Tunisia. His act triggered an unprecedented protest movement, which led to the fall of President Ben Ali. The editorial staff of the Observers published images of the demonstrations from the start, even as the authorities denied their existence — all thanks to our Observers.

