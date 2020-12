Category: World Published on Friday, 18 December 2020 16:53 Hits: 8

Dressed in biohazard suits despite the sweltering heat, a group of researchers trek through the dense Gabonese jungle on a hunt for wild animals. Their goal is to collect samples and identify pathogens that could pose a future risk to humans and potentially stop a future pandemic.

